BLP-Schools Prep For 1100 Kindergarteners

Bend-La Pine Schools is planning for a surge of new students, next fall, including an anticipated 1,100 new kindergartners. District-wide Kindergarten Round-Up takes place Wednesday at neighborhood schools when parents can meet teachers and administrators, ask questions and register students.

