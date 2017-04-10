Bend RV Park Employee Arrested For DUII

Bend RV Park Employee Arrested For DUII

A Bend RV park employee was arrested for DUII and Reckless Driving, following a crash inside the park on South Highway 97. Investigators say 56-year-old Frankie Fennessy was driving a maintenance truck and utility trailer at the Scandia RV Park when he hit a fifth wheel, at about 8:45 Monday night. Police say Fennessy was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

