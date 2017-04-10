Bend Pair Arrested For Drugs, Child Neglect

During a northeast Bend traffic stop, Monday afternoon, police contacted 33-year-old Chris Schneibel and seized less than an ounce of heroin, user amounts of Ecstasy, a digital scale and $2,000 in cash. Detectives then executed a search warrant at the NE Thurston Avenue home he shares with 32-year-old Carly Ann Rodewald and her two children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.