Astronomers plan to play hooky during August eclipse
The total solar eclipse that will pass over Central Oregon in August is a big enough deal that the staff at Pine Mountain Observatory will be playing hooky for the day. The observatory, a little less than 30 miles east of Bend, has the most powerful telescopes in the region for viewing the skies.
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Bend and need to work! (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Matthew
|2
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Tyne
|252
|Essential Oil Education Classes
|Apr 4
|Myessentialoillif...
|1
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar '17
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|brose1992
|2
