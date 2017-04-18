Apple says new Oregon solar and wind projects will help power Prineville data centers
Apple says it has agreed to buy hundreds of megawatts of wind and solar power to help run its growing complex of data centers in Prineville. In its annual environmental progress report , issued late last week, Apple disclosed that it has a deal to buy 200 megawatts of power for the Montague Wind Power Project in Gilliam County.
