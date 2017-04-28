Alphacam 2017 R2 and Cabinet Vision Version 10 to be Presented May 5 and May 10 - "11

Cabinet Vision, the design-for-manufacturing solution by Vero Software, will also be exhibited May 5 at Bladt's Custom Woodworking Lunch-n-Learn event in Bend, Ore. The educational lunch-n-learn will provide a detailed overview of how Bladt's Custom Woodworking utilizes CNC software and machinery to improve workflow and production to increase profit.

