A Group of Retiree Bikers Provided Security for U.S. Rep Greg Walden's Office
A member of the High Desert Eagles chapter of the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association guards the office of U.S. Rep. Greg Walden on Feb. 28. On a chilly morning in late February, a group of regular protesters showed up for their weekly demonstration outside the Bend, Ore., office of Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Walden. The graying men were dressed head-to-toe in leather.
