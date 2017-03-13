Tumalo Man Arrested For DUII

Tumalo Man Arrested For DUII

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KBND-AM Bend

A 37-year-old Bend man was arrested in his own driveway, early Sunday morning, after a brief pursuit by law enforcement. A Deschutes County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop an SUV for failing to drive in its lane of Highway 20, near Tumalo, just after 3 a.m. According to the Sheriff's office, the driver, Gentry Ceniga, was the only person inside the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11) Feb 28 Gbix 7
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb 12 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Deschutes County was issued at March 14 at 12:59PM PDT

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,828 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC