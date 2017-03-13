Transient Arrested For Apartment Dist...

Transient Arrested For Apartment Disturbance

Bend Police arrested a 28-year-old transient early Wednesday morning, after responding to a reported domestic disturbance at a northwest Bend apartment. A neighbor called police after hearing what sounded like a physical altercation at the adjoining unit.

