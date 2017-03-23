Three Arrested In NE Bend Drug Bust
Three people were arrested on drug-related charges, this week, following a month-long investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team. At that NE Moonglow Court house, detectives arrested 56-year-old Judith Flanders, and seized meth, cash, drug records and other evidence.
