The new Mango Daze Pale Ale from Silver Moon Brewing

Bend, Oregon's Silver Moon Brewing has been re-tooling their lineup for 2017 and this week they've formally announced the launch of their latest canned beer, Mango Daze Pale Ale. This is a new, stronger version of their original Mango Daze Session Ale.

