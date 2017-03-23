Teens Accused of Gold Bar Sales Scam

Teens Accused of Gold Bar Sales Scam

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KBND-AM Bend

According to Bend Police, the 17-year-old boys purchased artificial gold bars online, and then sold them as the real thing to at least six adults. They allegedly found their victims through Craig's List and set up meetings, eventually receiving $50,000 in cash and other goods for the fake gold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond 13 hr lyla lemley 1
Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12) Mar 17 John Nelson Jr 30
looking for browntown (Nov '15) Mar 15 brose1992 2
Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11) Feb 28 Gbix 7
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb '17 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,151 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC