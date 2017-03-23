Teens Accused of Gold Bar Sales Scam
According to Bend Police, the 17-year-old boys purchased artificial gold bars online, and then sold them as the real thing to at least six adults. They allegedly found their victims through Craig's List and set up meetings, eventually receiving $50,000 in cash and other goods for the fake gold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|13 hr
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar 17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar 15
|brose1992
|2
|Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11)
|Feb 28
|Gbix
|7
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC