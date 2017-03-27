TDS extends managedIP Hosted service to 80 new communities

TDS brings together major vendors including Cisco, Polycom and Broadsoft to offer a solution that it said provides business tools such as Meet-Me conferencing, Call Center, Receptionist Client and Call Recordings. TDS Telecom is extending its VoIP business tool managedIP service to cable customers in over 80 communities in seven states, a move that enhances its cable business line.

