TDS extends managedIP Hosted service to 80 new communities

Friday Mar 24 Read more: America's Network

TDS brings together major vendors including Cisco, Polycom and Broadsoft to offer a solution that it said provides business tools such as Meet-Me conferencing, Call Center, Receptionist Client and Call Recordings. TDS Telecom is extending its VoIP business tool managedIP service to cable customers in over 80 communities in seven states, a move that enhances its cable business line.

