Suspected Drug Dealers Arrested In Bend

Friday Mar 17

Two men face several drug-related charges, after police received tips that a Jeep Cherokee with California plates was selling cocaine in Bend. Bend Police identified the vehicle earlier in the week and began a short-term drug investigation.

