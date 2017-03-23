Robbery Suspect Caught After Witness Pursuit
A Bend man was arrested following a robbery at the Albertson's on NE Third Street, thanks in part to an observant witness. Police responded to the store at about 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, after the suspect allegedly threatened a cashier and demanded money.
