Robbery Suspect Caught After Witness ...

Robbery Suspect Caught After Witness Pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: KBND-AM Bend

A Bend man was arrested following a robbery at the Albertson's on NE Third Street, thanks in part to an observant witness. Police responded to the store at about 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, after the suspect allegedly threatened a cashier and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond 16 hr lyla lemley 1
Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12) Mar 17 John Nelson Jr 30
looking for browntown (Nov '15) Mar 15 brose1992 2
Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11) Feb 28 Gbix 7
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb '17 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC