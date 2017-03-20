Pat's View: Katherine Hep-burned

Pat's View: Katherine Hep-burned

I was stocking the shelves at "Three Boys Market" in my hometown of Bend, Oregon---a city whose population at the time practically could have fit onto the Cathlamet and Issaquah ferries A man walked up behind me and said in a movie voice, "Hey, kid. Where can I find the buttermilk?" I wheeled around and immediately knew why it sounded like a movie---Kirk Douglas was standing there.

