Oregon teens buy fake gold bars, sell as real thing to duped customers

Bend police want to talk to people in the Bend community who purchased Royal Canadian Mint bars or Perth Mint bars from someone other than a dealer between last July and Tuesday. Bend police have arrested a pair of 17-year-old boys and accused them of selling artificial gold bars as the real thing to unsuspecting customers.

