Oregon teens buy fake gold bars, sell as real thing to duped customers
Bend police want to talk to people in the Bend community who purchased Royal Canadian Mint bars or Perth Mint bars from someone other than a dealer between last July and Tuesday. Bend police have arrested a pair of 17-year-old boys and accused them of selling artificial gold bars as the real thing to unsuspecting customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|9 hr
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar 17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar 15
|brose1992
|2
|Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11)
|Feb 28
|Gbix
|7
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC