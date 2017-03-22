Oregon tanning salon babysitter accus...

Oregon tanning salon babysitter accused of leaving kids alone charged with more than 100 counts

Prosecutors say a day care provider in Oregon faces more than 100 criminal counts after being accused of leaving children as young as six months old alone multiple times to go to a tanning salon and gym. A grand jury indicted 31-year-old January Neatherlin of Bend of criminal mistreatment and reckless endangerment.

