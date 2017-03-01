Oregon lawmakers push to protect pot users' info from US
In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Oregrown employees Bianca Pintar, left, and Dusty Newman, right, help customers during the first day of recreational marijuana sales in Bend, Ore. Amid concerns of a federal crackdown lawmakers in Oregon are moving to protect the personal information of marijuana customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11)
|Feb 28
|Gbix
|7
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb 12
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC