Oregon babysitter drugged kids to go to gym, tanning, prosecutor says

January Neatherlin of Bend, in her booking photo from the Deschutes County Adult Jail under which she was admitted as January Livsey. A Bend child care provider accused of routinely leaving other people's infants and toddlers unattended at her home while she went to a gym and tanning salon forced the kids to take medicine to induce sleep before she left, according to a prosecutor.

