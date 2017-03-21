ODOT Considers Accepting Donations
The Oregon Senate Business and Transportation Committee on Monday passed a bill sponsored by Senate Republican Deputy Leader Tim Knopp of Bend, Oregon, to setup a fund in which state residents could donate to the Oregon Department of Transportation for desired projects. Senate Bill 798 would establish a state transportation donation fund and continuously appropriate moneys in the fund to ODOT for purposes specified in the gift or donation.
