Madras Man Hurt in Crash

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office believes 18-year-old Angel Arzate was driving on North Adams Drive when he veered off the road and over-corrected, which caused the pickup to fishtail and flip multiple times. First responders immediately provided first aid at about 6:15 p.m., but it took more than two hours to get him out of the vehicle and onto a fixed-wing plane.

