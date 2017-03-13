Governor: 465k Oregonians Could Lose ...

Governor: 465k Oregonians Could Lose Healthcare

Friday Mar 17 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Governor Kate Brown says if the Affordable Care Act is repealed and the current Republican plan is put in place, Oregon's economy would be hit hard. " The 23,000 jobs the ACA created would be lost, along with an additional 19,000 jobs that support the healthcare industry," Brown said at a Thursday press conference.

