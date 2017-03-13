Frmr Mayor Has Idea For Bend Affordab...

Frmr Mayor Has Idea For Bend Affordable Housing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KBND-AM Bend

A former Bend Mayor has an idea to bring more affordable housing to the area. Allan Bruckner wants the City Council to consider alloweing a developer to put manufactured homes in Juniper Ridge, on the northeast side of town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11) Feb 28 Gbix 7
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb 12 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Deschutes County was issued at March 14 at 12:59PM PDT

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC