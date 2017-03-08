E-prescribing is easy, stopping is hard
Stopping prescriptions, however, is not nearly as easy. According to a recent commentary in the Journal of the American Medical Association, few electronic health records have incorporated the process that allow physicians to discontinue previous prescriptions, which can allow for pharmacies to continue to refill medications the patient should no longer be taking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11)
|Feb 28
|Gbix
|7
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb 12
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC