Distracted Driving Blamed For Bend Crash
A driver reaching for his cell phone is blamed for a Bend crash that shut down a section of Wall Street, last night. Power was disrupted in the area for several hours and Wall was closed between Lafayette and Portland as Pacific Power crews replaced the pole.
