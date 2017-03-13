Distracted Driving Blamed For Bend Crash

A driver reaching for his cell phone is blamed for a Bend crash that shut down a section of Wall Street, last night. Power was disrupted in the area for several hours and Wall was closed between Lafayette and Portland as Pacific Power crews replaced the pole.

