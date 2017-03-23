Deschutes, Crook Counties Amid Fastest Growing

Deschutes and Crook counties rank among the fastest growing areas in the nation, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Crook County's population grew by 4.26% - to 22,570 - between July 2015 and July 2016; it was the 8th fastest growing county , by percent change, with a population of 10,000 or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.