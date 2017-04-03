Deschutes County Unemployment Hits Re...

Deschutes County Unemployment Hits Record Low

Wednesday Mar 29

Deschutes County's unemployment rate has hit its lowest point since records began 27 years ago. The jobless rate fell to 4% in February; the .6% drop from January is also tied with the largest monthly decline since 1990.

Bend, OR

