DCSO Deputy Fired After Harassment Case

A Deschutes County deputy involved in an off-duty incident has been fired for violating several Sheriff's Office policies. Sheriff Shane Nelson released a statement Thursday saying Bradley Wright's employment was terminated after a review of the criminal and internal investigation into his actions on December 24. Wright was involved in a minor crash at the Bend Fred Meyer and allegedly grabbed the arm of a 67-year-old woman , leaving a bruise.

