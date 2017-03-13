Daycare Provider Accused Of Leaving K...

Daycare Provider Accused Of Leaving Kids Alone

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: KBND-AM Bend

A Bend woman is accused of leaving seven children, between the ages of 6 months and four-years-old, alone. Officers observed her drive away from the house, but she had no kids with her when detectives contacted her at a local tanning salon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for browntown (Nov '15) 18 hr brose1992 2
Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11) Feb 28 Gbix 7
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb '17 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC