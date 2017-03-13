Daycare Provider Accused Of Leaving Kids Alone
A Bend woman is accused of leaving seven children, between the ages of 6 months and four-years-old, alone. Officers observed her drive away from the house, but she had no kids with her when detectives contacted her at a local tanning salon.
