Cobb School hires Bill Alsdurf as head of school this summer
Cobb School is thrilled to announce the hire of Bill Alsdurf, who will assume the Head of School role this summer. Alsdurf is currently Head of Lower School at Cascades Academy in Bend and will relocate to Douglas County in June.
