Central Oregon is among nation's fastest growing regions
Newly released population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Central Oregon is among the fastest growing regions in the nation. The census report shows that the Bend-Redmond area grew by nearly 5,698 residents from 2015 to 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Mar 25
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar 23
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar 17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar 15
|brose1992
|2
|Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11)
|Feb 28
|Gbix
|7
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC