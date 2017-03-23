Cannabis Stock News: Nutritional High (CSE: $EAT) (CSE: EAT.CN)...

March 27, 2017 Nutritional High International Inc. is pleased to announce that is has closed an acquisition of a real estate property in The City of La Pine located in Deschutes County, Oregon where the Company intends to extract cannabis oil, and manufacture cannabis infused products. The Company is in the advanced stages of an application process to manufacture cannabis concentrates and edibles with Oregon Liquor Control Commission in relation to the property.

