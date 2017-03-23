#Cannabis Stock News: Nutritional High (CSE: $EAT) (CSE: EAT.CN)...
March 27, 2017 Nutritional High International Inc. is pleased to announce that is has closed an acquisition of a real estate property in The City of La Pine located in Deschutes County, Oregon where the Company intends to extract cannabis oil, and manufacture cannabis infused products. The Company is in the advanced stages of an application process to manufacture cannabis concentrates and edibles with Oregon Liquor Control Commission in relation to the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Jamie77
|3
|Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond
|Mar 23
|lyla lemley
|1
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar 17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar 15
|brose1992
|2
|Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11)
|Feb 28
|Gbix
|7
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC