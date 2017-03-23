#Cannabis Stock News: Nutritional Hig...

#Cannabis Stock News: Nutritional High (CSE: $EAT) (CSE: EAT.CN)...

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: InvestorIdeas.com

March 27, 2017 Nutritional High International Inc. is pleased to announce that is has closed an acquisition of a real estate property in The City of La Pine located in Deschutes County, Oregon where the Company intends to extract cannabis oil, and manufacture cannabis infused products. The Company is in the advanced stages of an application process to manufacture cannabis concentrates and edibles with Oregon Liquor Control Commission in relation to the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Clauson Drywall Inc (Jan '11) Sat Jamie77 3
News Merkley Talks Healthcare, Gorsuch In Redmond Mar 23 lyla lemley 1
Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12) Mar 17 John Nelson Jr 30
looking for browntown (Nov '15) Mar 15 brose1992 2
Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11) Feb 28 Gbix 7
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb '17 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb '17 Enzo49 268
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC