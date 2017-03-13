Bend Says Goodbye To 'Oregon Field Guide' Host Steve Amen
Friday night was not short on smiles at the Tower Theatre in Bend, Oregon. OPB members and guests from around Central Oregon said goodbye to "Oregon Field Guide" host Steve Amen, who is retiring after 28 years on the show.
