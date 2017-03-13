Bend Man Sentenced For April Shooting

Bend Man Sentenced For April Shooting

A 24-year-old Bend man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for shooting two people as they walked by his home at 15th and Newport, last April. Walker Owen Henneke was convicted on two counts of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

