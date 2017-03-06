Bend Crews Attack Thousands of Potholes

Bend crews are trying to get a jump on spring road repairs, after thawing over the last couple months revealed thousands of potholes. Bend Streets Division Manager Chuck Swann says crews have already used more than 100 tons of material to patch about 2,300 potholes since January, compared to just under 2,600 holes filled in all of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.