Bend Councilors Hold Budget Strategy Session
Bend City Councilors will tackle the city's budget in May. They'll hold a strategy session Wednesday to help formulate priorities for those budget talks. "We're catching up with ourselves for all the work the city wasn't able to do during the recession, when it made significant cuts throughout the city of Bend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pure White and Pure Black Wolf Hybrid Puppies F... (Jan '12)
|Mar 17
|John Nelson Jr
|30
|looking for browntown (Nov '15)
|Mar 15
|brose1992
|2
|Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11)
|Feb 28
|Gbix
|7
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC