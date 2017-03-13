Bend City Council Finalizes Priorities

Bend City Council Finalizes Priorities

After a number of goal-setting sessions in the past month, Bend City Councilors have identified their top priorities, which will help develop the next budget. City Manager Eric King says they've zeroed in on five main goals, including executing a growth plan, improving transportation options both in road maintenance and relieving congestion and increasing affordable housing.

