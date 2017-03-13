Bend babysitter accused of taking in 7 kids, heading to tanning salon -- without kids
A Bend woman is accused of taking seven children into her home for daycare services and leaving them unattended. A 31-year-old Bend woman is accused of being in a tanning salon while seven children - ages 6 months to 4 years - were left alone in her home daycare, authorities said.
