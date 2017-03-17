170324-wire-orrep-BC-OR--Portland Council-Outrage_merged
Portland Commissioner Nick Fish has directed members of his staff to no longer attend City Council meetings because they are unsafe. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Fish made the decision after protesters yelled unrelentingly Wednesday afternoon.
