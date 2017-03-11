11-year-old Boy Killed In Crash Near Mt. Bachelor
Oregon State Police say an eleven-year-old boy was killed in a crash on a road leading from Bend to Mount Bachelor. Troopers tell "The Oregonian" the boy's father was driving near the ski resort's Sunrise Lodge yesterday morning when he lost control of his SUV and veered into oncoming traffic.
Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
