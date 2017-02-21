Transportation Pkg May Not Clear 2017 Session
At the start of the 2017 legislative session, the Governor and a number of lawmakers identified comprehensive transportation funding as a top priority. Three weeks in, lawmakers have yet to take any notable steps in the process, and State Senator Tim Knopp says it's possible it could be delayed.
