Transportation Pkg May Not Clear 2017 Session

Thursday Feb 23

At the start of the 2017 legislative session, the Governor and a number of lawmakers identified comprehensive transportation funding as a top priority. Three weeks in, lawmakers have yet to take any notable steps in the process, and State Senator Tim Knopp says it's possible it could be delayed.

