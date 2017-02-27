Three Injured in Crash South of Bend

A chain-reaction crash shut down Highway 97 south of Bend for about an hour Sunday afternoon, and sent three people to the hospital. According to the Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old driver of a pickup lost control on the icy highway at about 1:30 p.m. The teen was pushed into the guardrail then back onto the highway where it struck a Dodge Challenger, head on.

