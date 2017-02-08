Sticker Shock Over Commercial Snow Removal
The Groundhog may have predicted six more weeks of winter, but issues associated with this year's extreme weather will last much longer. Jay Lyons, with Compass Commercial Real Estate in Bend, says roof collapses and massive snow removal efforts are just the beginning.
