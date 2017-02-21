Spring Clean-up Begins On Bend Streets
After an incredible amount of snow fell, this winter, local street crews were forced to use a massive amount of gravel and cinders to keep cars from slipping on the ice. As we've been thawing out, with the weather we've been getting these last couple weeks, we have had our sweepers out on corridors that snow's gone and we can get to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb 12
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC