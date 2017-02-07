Snow, Ice Are Problematic For Gas Meters

Snow, Ice Are Problematic For Gas Meters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Bend Fire is asking property owners to make sure natural gas meters and pipes are safe from falling snow and ice, especially during roof clean-up operations. Battalion Chief Dave Howe says his agency has seen numerous problems caused by snow falling from roofs onto meters, and the "lateral sheer force" of snow piling up around meters and appliances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) 13 hr Enzo49 268
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Jan 30 Patti in Oklahoma 1
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Deschutes County was issued at February 07 at 3:37AM PST

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC