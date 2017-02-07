Snow, Ice Are Problematic For Gas Meters
Bend Fire is asking property owners to make sure natural gas meters and pipes are safe from falling snow and ice, especially during roof clean-up operations. Battalion Chief Dave Howe says his agency has seen numerous problems caused by snow falling from roofs onto meters, and the "lateral sheer force" of snow piling up around meters and appliances.
