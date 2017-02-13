Rep. Walden Rural Town Halls Draw Criticism
Oregon Congressman Greg Walden held five town hall meetings in the central and northern parts of his district, this week, drawing criticism from residents in other areas who say he's avoiding their questions. A number of Bend, Prineville, Medford and Hood River residents questioned him on social media about the lack of notice for those meetings, and when he'll be in the bigger cities of his district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Sun
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC