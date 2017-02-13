Rep. Walden Rural Town Halls Draw Cri...

Rep. Walden Rural Town Halls Draw Criticism

Friday Feb 10 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Oregon Congressman Greg Walden held five town hall meetings in the central and northern parts of his district, this week, drawing criticism from residents in other areas who say he's avoiding their questions. A number of Bend, Prineville, Medford and Hood River residents questioned him on social media about the lack of notice for those meetings, and when he'll be in the bigger cities of his district.

