Prineville Man Accused of Child Sex Abuse

A Prineville man is accused of having a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old at a Bend hotel on Valentine's Day. Bend police say 42-year-old Christopher Michael Stout found the teen on the social media site "Tumblr" before the two arranged to meet at the Double Tree Hotel on February 14. On Tuesday, Police arrested Stout at his home on SW Second Street in Prineville, and seized numerous pieces of evidence during the execution of a search warrant.

