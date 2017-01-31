PHOTOS: An Amazing, Game Of Thrones-Themed Wedding
So we freaked out a little when The Bridal Suite & Special Occasion teamed up with vendors to create an epic Game of Thrones-inspired shoot in Bend, Oregon. Brittany Shunk and her real-life fiance posed as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow at Sparks Lake, making us wish it would happen in the series - if the characters weren't aunt and nephew.
