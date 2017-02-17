Oregon woman says airline is to blame for death of her dog

A Bend, Oregon, woman is blaming United Airlines after her golden retriever arrived sick and later died following a longer-than-planned trip from Michigan. Kathleen Considine had arranged for her mother to have 7-year-old Jacob flown to her new home in Oregon from Detroit, following a mandatory physical exam, on a United Airlines trip expected to take a total of 10 hours, according to Local 4 News in Detroit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.